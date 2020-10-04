Politics of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Reject Mahama the ‘mortuary man’ - Napo tells Juaso residents

Education Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Education Minister, Dr. Mattew Opoku Prmepeh has cautioned residents of Juaso in the Asante-Akyem South Constituency against voting for former President John Mahama whom he described as a “Mortuary Man”.



According to him, the former President has nothing good to offer Ghanaians.



“You people of Juaso who wrote your names to vote in December, don’t vote for John Mahama, since he will become a 'Mortuary Man'. If you want roads and schools and not mortuary, then vote for President Akufo-Addo, he emphasized.



According to the Education Minister, President Akufo-Addo should be given the opportunity to continue with the good works he has started.



Dr. Opoku-Prempeh is however optimistic that Nana-Addo will win massively in the Ashanti region during the forthcoming December polls.



Meanwhile, former President John Mahama has been heavily criticized for promising to build morgues for the Zongo communities across the country.



The NPP reacting to the issue said unlike Mr Mahama who thinks building morgues are what the Zongo Communities need, they will improve access to education in order to eradicate poverty.





