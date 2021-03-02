Regional News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Reject LGBTQ+ in your communities — Sheikh Abdul-Hamid

Islamic scholar, Sheikh Mohammed Lamin Abdul-Hamid, has asked Ghanaians to reject Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQI) in their communities because it goes against our religious and cultural beliefs.



“Despite the attempt by human right activists to justify and rationalize the behaviour of gay and lesbians, our Ghanaian culture and religion condemn them in no uncertain terms,” he said



Delivering a sermon at the Bilal Bun Rabah Mosque a Fadama, a suburb of Accra last Friday, Sheikh Abdul-Hamid In Islam said homosexuality was rated in the rank of major sins, which was punishable under the Islamic penal law.



“This is because the homosexuals commit a breach of trust against the human society. Besides, they enjoy sexual pleasure without taking upon themselves the responsibility of married life.”



He expressed regret that the bestiality of homosexuality was gaining currency in the Ghanaian population today influencing the behavior of our youth towards the risk of homosexual activity.



“Homosexuality is a moral aberration and perversion of the natural way by which God Almighty created us. It is a disgraceful form of sexual life contrary to our African culture as well as our religious values. Guess what? Section 104 of Ghana’s criminal code clearly prohibits any sexual intercourse with a person in an unnatural manner as well as sex with animal.”



“There are a lot of verses in the Qur’an that give vivid account of the terrible fate of the rebellion people of Lot (Sodom and Gomorrah), who were destroyed due to their sexual aberrant behavior.



In the following chapter of the Qur’an, Almighty God highlights the devastating consequence of the sodomites:



“Verily by thy life (O Prophet) in their wild intoxication to and fro. But the mighty blast over took them (homosexuals) before morning. And we turned (the cities) upside down, and rained down on them brimstones hard as baked clay. Behold in this are sighs for those who by tokens do understand” (Qur’an chapter 15 verse 72-75).



He quoted from the Hadith and said Prophet Muhammad was also reported to have said: “Almighty God curses the one who indulges in the deed of the people of Lut (Sodomy)” He repeated this three times (Baihaqi).



“In fact, there is a great lesson here for us especially to the gay and lesbians who think they can always escape from the wrath and punishment of God Almighty.



Let us remember that the God yesterday, who destroyed the people of Sodom and Gomorrah is the same God today,” the Imam of the Bilal Bun Rabah Mosque.



“Interestingly similar warnings are found in the Holy Bible, yet our youth consider these traditions as archaic and outdated. They think they could break and defile the eternal laws with impunity in the name of human rights and go scot free, without suffering any consequence. Almighty God says: ” Let those who go against His command beware, lest a trial befall them, or there befall them painful chastisement” (Quran chapter 24, verse 63)”.



He said “God Almighty created man and woman as perfect counterparts. They constitute the two halves of a complete whole. After the creation of Adam, God saw the need to create his mate (Hawa), who was a woman and not a man. He created Nana Hawa from the rip of Adam, so that the two can live in perfect unity. By Divine providence, the woman is meticulously designed in such a way that her physical and biological needs match squarely with that of the male counterpart.”



According to some research findings, more than 200,000 people or one percent of Ghanaian adults’ population regard themselves as gay or lesbians.



“The government should not succumb to any external pressure to promote or legalise cultures that were inimical to the spiritual and moral growth of Ghanaian in the name of human rights.”



“It is important we call on all our stakeholders including the government, policy makers, human rights activists, parents, chiefs, educators to be vocal and stand against the menace of homosexuality in the country before it gets out of hand.”