Reinstate GHANASCO headmaster and pay capitation grant subventions - GNAT to GES

General News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is supporting the calls for the immediate reinstatement of the headmaster of the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) suggesting that the Ghana Education Service (GES) pays the capitation grant subventions due teachers and schools which have been in arrears for two years.



The General Secretary to the Association, Thomas Musah Tanko, believes the decision to ask the headmaster to step aside for investigations by GES was made in a haste.



According to a report by 3news.com, the General Secretary of the association said the GES should exercise patience to get a grasp of the situation before acting.



“So please the Ghana Education Service should take it easy. We rather want to remind them that the Capitation Grant has not been paid for over two years now.”



He added that the situation is dire in the various schools that school heads are running the schools with their monies.



To him, the service should also be sanctioned for their role in the saga.



“Should GES be sanctioned for that too?” Musah Tanko asked.



Background:



The Ghana Education Service (GES) has temporarily suspended the headmaster and senior housemaster of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale over a viral video that showed students of the school sleeping in a toilet facility turned into accommodation.



According to GES, the school turning a toilet into an accommodation facility is unacceptable since records indicate that the school is supposed to have excess accommodation capacity for 300 students.



In a statement issued on Sunday, April 16, 2023, the GES indicated that the headmaster and the housemaster have been suspended pending an investigation into the matter, which is expected to last two weeks.



“The attention of the Management of Ghana Education Service has been drawn to a viral video being circulated on social media showing some students of Ghana Senior High School, Tamale, using toilet cubicles as dormitories.



“This is very disturbing and unfortunate especially when records available to us indicate that, out of the 1790 vacancies declared by the school, only 1467 students have enrolled. The school is expected to have excess capacity to even house extra 300 students. It is thus, unacceptable to have students sleep in such a place.”



“The Headmaster and the Senior Housemaster have been directed to step aside to allow for further investigations into the matter by the Regional Director of Education and report back in two weeks,” parts of the statement read.”







NW/ DA