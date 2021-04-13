Reinforce ethics among public service officers – Dr Fofie to leaders of institutions

General News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Chairperson of the Public Services Commission, Dr. Janet Ampadu Fofie has charged leaders of public institutions to reinforce ethics among public service officers.



According to her, there have been many perceptions that label public officers as unethical, unprincipled, ineffective and lazy.



Making her submission in an interview on Rev. Opuni Frimpong's ‘What is Next’ segment on Ghana Television monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Janet Fofie advised leaders of public institutions to remind each other of their mandate to serve the public diligently.



“You can teach ethics in class but unless people do and abide by such ethics, then I don’t think we would not make that much progress. We can get the code of ethics documents but I think the leadership of any public service organisation will have to make a calculated effort to ensure that the ethics are actually being reinforced every day in every activity that the public officer is undertaking,” she urged.



Dr. Janet continued, “All leaders and officers have to remind themselves and prompt each other to do the right thing within their mandate to act properly and ethically because if we do not do that, we will not make any progress on that public service front.”



The Chairperson of the Public Service Commission further revealed that a survey conducted among public institutions showed that many organisations had ethic codes but failed to use them as their guiding principle in public service delivery.



Watch the full interview below:



