Rehearse your public pronouncements before making them – Dr Amoako Baah hits Akufo-Addo over Ekumfi comment

Politics of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Political scientist Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his comments directed towards the people of Ekumfi in the Central Region.



Akufo-Addo, weeks back, told some supposed traditional leaders of Ekumfi that he turned a blind eye to their development needs because they voted out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Kingsley Ato Cudjoe, during the 2020 general elections.



However, Dr. Amoako Baah, expressed his disapproval of such remarks in an interview on TV3, stating that it is not appropriate for the president to make such comments.



He emphasized the need for the president to consult with his advisers before making public statements.



"You have to meet your people and let them know what you want to say, how you should say it, and when you should say it, so, when you go there, it is not something you just say off the top of your head.



“That is not how you run a country, because for sure you will say something in bad taste, and in this case, that is what happened,” he said.



He continued "You see, they didn't help him; they should have talked to him about what you are going to say, say it like we are the audience, then we will talk about it and refine it for you to go and say it if it is not written for you.”



The former head of the Political Science department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) added "But he didn't do that; he got there, he got carried away, and I want to be honest with you, you don't talk to people in a country or constituencies like you are talking to your friends in the kitchen. You can't do that."





Akufo-Addo's comment on Ekumfi: You don't talk to people in the country or constituencies like you're speaking to your friends in the kitchen - Dr Amoako Baah, Political Scientist#GhanaTonight pic.twitter.com/LtVQzxqAw0 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) January 18, 2024

AM/SARA