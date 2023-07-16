Regularise operations or face sanctions—FDA tells unlicensed water producers

General News of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Source: GNA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has asked manufacturers of water, who have no FDA manufacturing license and/or whose products are unregistered, to immediately suspend manufacturing and regularise their operations or face appropriate regulatory actions.



A statement signed and issued by Madam Delese Mimi Darko, the Chief Executive Officer, FDA, said the Authority had noted with concern the increased number of non-compliance among some sachet or bottled water producers.



It said that practice had the potential to compromise public health, including causing an outbreak of waterborne diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea, dysentery, and typhoid.



The statement said the FDA’s industrial support team was available to provide training and technical support to the industry and asked manufacturers of such products to engage the Authority.



It urged the public to check the registration status of regulated products from the FDA’s website -http://fdaghana.gov.gh or through the ProPer platform – https://bit.ly/ProPerFDA before purchase.



Days ago, the Authority suspended the operations of Samdoe Enterprise, a water-producing company, over the production and distribution of unregistered brands of water products.



The FDA said not only were the water brands unregistered but they were also being produced in unhygienic conditions.