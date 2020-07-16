Politics of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Registration exercise: Fight for your safety at registration centres - NDC supporters told

NDC National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo

The National Youth Organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo, has urged his party members, especially the youth to put their safety into their own hands at the various polling stations of the ongoing registration exercise.



According to him, efforts to have the police ensure safety at the various registration centres have proved quite difficult.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that what happened at the Banda constituency which led to the death of one person clearly shows that the security agencies have failed to provide and ensure the safety of people registering for their ID cards.



"We have therefore asked our people to protect themselves, however, they can at the registration centre."



"However, they should be law-abiding and not engage in any violent act that will disrupt the exercise which albeit has been peaceful," he said.



"We have suffered enough intimidation and unnecessary violence for too long and cannot look on just like that whilst our members are attacked," he added.



The party has also given the police a 72-hour ultimatum to arrest the killers of the 28-year-old teacher trainee from the Methodist College of Education in the Eastern region.



Silas Wulochamey was killed by persons believed to be NPP supporters following a polling centre impasse.



“Up to date, the killers of Silas have not been arrested. We demand within 72 hrs the apprehension of those who killed him else we will take action by ourselves to look for the hooligans,” he said.



Watch video below;





