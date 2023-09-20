Registration exercise: EC asks public to ignore 'erroneous' reports of violence at Agona West District

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Electoral Commission has asked the general public to ignore reports of violence at its Agona West District office in the Central Region.



According to the Commission it has conducted a thorough investigation into the matter and it revealed that a fight broke out between two (2) gentlemen outside the District Office on Sunday, 17th September, 2023 well after office hours when staff of the Commission had closed for the day.



"An eyewitness who observed the fight indicated that it occurred between the hours of 9pm and 9:30pm, four (4) hours after the end of the registration exercise. It is therefore unfortunate that the Deputy Organizer of the NDC in the Constituency. Mr. Samuel Ametepey, sought to blame the EC knowing well that the purported fight had nothing to do with the EC.," the Commission said in a statement signed and issued by its Acting Head, Public Affairs, Michael Boadu.



it has therefore called on the public to ignore the news item and urge 'The Daily Guide' and 'The Daily Graphic' to retract this erroneous story.



Read full rejoinder below:



RE: VIOLENCE AT THE AGONA WEST DISTRICT OFFICE OF THE EC



The attention of the Electoral Commission (EC) has been drawn to a news item in The Daily Graphic and Daily Guide Newspapers reporting of a purported violence which occurred at the Agona West District of the Central Region.



The Commission has conducted a thorough investigation into the matter. The investigation revealed that a fight broke out between two (2) gentlemen outside the District Office on Sunday, 17th September, 2023 well after office hours when staff of the Commission had closed for the day.



An eyewitness who observed the fight indicated that it occurred between the hours of 9pm and 9:30pm, four (4) hours after the end of the registration exercise. It is therefore unfortunate that the Deputy Organizer of the NDC in the Constituency. Mr. Samuel Ametepey, sought to blame the EC knowing well that the purported fight had nothing to do with the EC.



The Commission has noted calculated attempts by sections of the society to tarnish its image and credibility. This false allegation gives credence to this pattern.



Our officers nationwide have been well trained and are carrying out their duties professionally. They will not act in a way as to cause confusion/violence.



We call on the public to ignore the news item and urge The Daily Guide and The Daily Graphic to retract this erroneous story.



MICHAEL BOADU



AG. HEAD, PUBLIC AFFAIRS