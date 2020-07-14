General News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: GNA

Registration centres with hitches to be given additional time

The Electoral Commission will ensure that all Voter Registration Centres with technical hitches leading to delays would be granted additional time to make up for the loss.



A statement signed by Mrs Sylvia Annoh, EC Acting Director of Public Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the technical hitches were as a result of network problems.



The statement the hitches affected the activation of some of the registration kits used across the country and the technical team as at July 12, successfully resolved about 98 per cent of the issues and the rest would be completed on July 13 to enable registration to take place.



The Commission apologised for the inconvenience caused to to affected applicants at those registration centres. According to the EC, “The third phase of the registration exercise began on Sunday, July 12 and will end on July 17, 2020,” adding that a good number of the registration kits had been activated.



“All eligible applicants scheduled to register during the third phase may make themselves available at the respective registration centres to go through the process to be registered as Voters”.



It called for cooperation among the stakeholders and compliance to all the safety protocols to make the exercise a success.





