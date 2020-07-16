General News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Registration: Coronavirus caseload will rise through the roof if protocols ignored – GBA warns

File Photo

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has urged the Electoral Commission to ensure the Covid-19 protocols are strictly observed in all registration centres.



“Any breaches at the registration centres will result in an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and it is imperative that the protocols are rigorously enforced,” a Press Statement by the GBA said.



The GBA has expressed disquiet about the increasing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.



Ghana has recorded a cumulative of 25,252 positive cases of Covid-19 since March 2020, with 21,397 recoveries indicating a percentage recovery rate of 34.7 percent, with an active case count of 3,716.



The death toll, remains 139 persons, with 25 others currently in severe conditions, eight in critical states, and four on ventilators.



The GBA in its statement said it is particularly concerned about the growing infections in institutions and businesses in general that have resulted in the shutting down of some workplaces.



“The Bar hereby calls upon all citizens and residents of Ghana to comply with all laws that have been made as a safeguard to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and to guarantee public safety and protection. The GBA would particularly entreat citizens and residents to ensure compliance with, among others, prescribed social distancing and enhanced hygiene protocols, and the wearing of face coverings at all times.



“We hereby further call on all recognised Professional Bodies and Associations and the media to be ambassadors in a sustained effort to compliment all efforts made so far to ensure public health, safety and protection. The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in institutions and establishments is worrying and we must all cooperate and combat the pandemic in our dear country. It is in our interest that we comply with all laws and precautionary measures that have been put in place to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”



The GBA however noted that the punishment regime for flouting Covid-19 laws are still severe despite calls for amendment.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.