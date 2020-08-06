Politics of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Register for voter ID to protect Free SHS – Akufo-Addo tells Ghanaians

President Akufo-Addo has once again urged Ghanaians to partake in the ongoing voters registration exercise.



According to him, Ghanaians must register to ensure their children continue to enjoy the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy.



The President communicated the message in a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.



A flier shared on his page urged the public to ensure that they wear nose masks and observe social distancing protocols when going to the registration centers.



“To protect Free SHS for our children, register today,” Akufo-Addo posted.



The President has been using his social media platforms to advocate for Ghanaians to register for the voter ID.



In a previous Twitter post, he said Ghanaian must register in order to have a say on who governs them for the next four years.



Don’t let someone else determine who governs you for the next four years. Register now so that you can vote in December,” Akufo-Addo tweeted.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) is in the final phase of the registration exercise, which will end on August 8, 2020.





