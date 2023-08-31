Regional minister optimistic about NPP's victory come 2024

Regional News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence for Upper East Region



The Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Steven Yakubu has expressed the confidence that the NPP would maintain power come 2024.



He made the assertion at the just-ended NPP supper delegates conference, where he was the first to cast his vote.



He spoke to GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview.



He pointed out that he understood the fact that Ghanaians needed more in terms of development and progression.



"I understand that Ghanaians want more, I understand that we need to develop more, I understand that we need to get to some level". He said



He quickly added that the NPP had done better in terms of projects and development.



"But if you look at 2008 all the way to 2017. If you compare the 8years regime compare the regime of Nana Addo, I know that nothing is perfect, but if you compare these regimes, you will know that NPP is doing fantastically well". He said



He spoke of a recent project the NPP had commissioned which should be commended.



"I mean recently, just about three days ago, the Vice President commissioned the second phase of the Tamale airport". He revealed.



All the things that we have done there, 5km, building a new building, done this done that..." He said.



He stated that those were the things they wanted Ghanaians to appreciate. He added that their good works would catapult them to victory, come 2024.



"These are the things that we want Ghanaians to appreciate, so for me, l think that we will go ahead and win the 2024 elections". He concluded.