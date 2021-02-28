Regional News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Regional Reports: Adwinsa Electoral Area cries for evacuation of refuse site

Residents have complained bitterly about the refuse dump

Residents of Adwinsa Electoral Area continue to express worry about a refuse site that has become a mountain.



Adwinsa Electoral Area is a community within Nsoatre in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.



The refuse site, which has now become a residential area, is immediately surrounded by a wooden church structure and a number of houses.



Sources say, the refuse site, which serves a number of communities, has been in use for over a decade. The site is used for dumping off all kinds of waste materials including solid waste such as used bottles, plastic bags as well as waste from various household activities.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, residents in an immediate house at the refuse site bitterly complained of a strong distinctive smell that emanates from the site.



Madam Adwoa Mansah, a landlady said "The people in my house complain of strong odour any time it rained". This, according to her has made it difficult for her tenants to stay for years in her house.



Mr. Agyenim Ernest, a tenant in another residence, narrated how he has to deal with mosquitoes at night. "Our health is in danger as this site has become a fertile breeding place for mosquitoes."



Mr Andrews Acheampong, a church member at the church premises, who shared similar views, appealed to the assembly to evacuate the refuse site. He said "This place has now become a residential area and so there is the need to relocate the refuse site far away from here".



"Because this place has been used for dumping site for years, it has now become a mountain that the children mostly dump their refuse at its base", Mr. Acheampong noted.



He stated that his church members have to organize communal labour to gather the solid wastes on the refuse site and burn them.



For the Adwinsa community, the assembly should consider bringing a metal container to the site to be used as a temporal measure while working to raise funds to evacuate the mountainous waste from the refuse site.