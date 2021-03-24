Regional Report: Kamgbunli, New Bakanta residents clash over land dispute, 11 injured

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region:



Residents of Kamgbunli, an Islamic community, and New Bakanta community in the Ellembelle District, Western Region clashed on Sunday, March 21, 2021, over a land dispute.



According to the Kamgbunli irate youth who stormed the New Bakanta community with machetes and sticks, they are the rightful owners of the New Bakanta land, hence should be accorded the needed recognition.



They claim, they will not allow the residents of New Bakanta to build new houses without their knowledge.



On a visit to the New Bakanta community after the attack, GhanaWeb observed that several structures have been damaged and over 50 houses have been marked with red paint indicating the structures would be demolished later.



GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent also observed that no police officer was in the community (New Bakanta) to provide security for the residents of the area after the incident.



According to authorities of New Bakanta Community, eleven people sustained major degrees of injuries and others also sustained minor injuries.



Assembly Member of New Bakanta, Hon. Mcdonald Kwofie who confirmed this to GhanaWeb stated that the Ellembelle District Police Command arrived late.



"In fact, on Sunday when Kamgbunli people were beating my people, I have to rush to Esiama to inform the police but unfortunately they arrived late and when the police came, the Kamgbunli people have finished beaten my people and left", the Assembly Member said.



He, described the incident as barbaric and most unfortunate and also accused two prominent people of the Kamgbunli Islamic Community of instigating the youth of the Kamgbunli Community to attack the residents of New Bakanta.



However, details and statements of the victims have been taken at the Esiama Divisional Police Command.



Hon. MacDonald Kwofie, the Assembly Member of Bakanta-Sanzule Electoral Area is calling on the government to come to their aid immediately to resolve the matter amicably.



New Bakanta and Kamgbunli share a boundary on Esiama-Aiyinasi-Takoradi Highway.



