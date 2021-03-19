Regional Report: Bolt driver killed by Mammut long truck in Takoradi

Regional News of Friday, 19 March 2021

A 27-year-old bolt driver has died after a head on collision with a Mammut long truck with registration number GR-3983-17 at Fijai in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis.



The bolt driver, Michael Buabeng was heading towards the Kojokrom end of the highway, whilst the long trailer was heading towards Takoradi.



The Mammut long truck driver who was believed to be sleeping veered off his Lane and rammed into the bolt driver, Michael Buabeng's red Ford salon car with registration number GE-359-20 on Friday dawn around 2am and dragging it over a 60m distance.



According to reports, it took the Ghana National Fire Service close to two hours to cut the mangled vehicle and take out the body of the deceased, and clean the road off the blood which had oozed from the deceased.



The body of Michael Buabeng has been deposited at the Effia-Nkwanta mortuary, whilst the trailer driver has been sent to the Sekondi Police Station for investigation.