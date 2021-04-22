Regional Report: 41-year-old farmer found dead in a galamsey pit at Wassa Kwagyansah

Regional News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

A 41-year-old farmer has been found dead in a galamsey pit at Wassa Kwagyansa in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.



The farmer whose name was given as Kwame Manu had gone missing for the past three days.



According to the Chief of Wassa Kwagyansa, Nana Kwabena Doe, an announcement was made for the people in the community to be aware of the incident.



A search party began looking for Kwame Manu on Tuesday but could not find him. They continued on Wednesday where they saw his lifeless body in a ‘galamsey’ pit.



According to reports, that big pit was left uncovered by some Chinese illegal miners after their gold expedition in the community.



The chief said the necessary rituals have been performed and handed everything over to the police to take charge.



The police have been to the scene to take the body which is almost decaying.



Kwame Manu left behind a wife and five children.





