Regional Report: 40-year-old mechanic found dead Yennyawoso in Kumasi

Regional News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



A 40-year-old Mechanic, identified as Alhaji, has been found dead in a pool of blood at Yennyawoso in the Manhyia North Sub Metro, Kumasi.



Upon visiting the scene, some eyewitnesses narrated that the deceased, Alhaji was frequently complaining about financial difficulties and hardship so he would kill himself one day to cut everything short.



Alhaji, according to the report, even though was working at Kaase, but was known for sleeping in uncompleted buildings and drinking spots which moved some of the residents of Yennyawoso to furnish him with a one-room apartment to settle down.



But on Thursday, Alhaji was seen dead. The deceased is reported to have died after allegedly consuming poison and later vomited blood. He was also found with faeces on his body.



The deceased's body has since been sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital by Tafo Pankrono police for further investigations.



Inspector Dapaah Siakwan, a crime officer at the Tafo Pankrono Police station speaking to GhanaWeb confirmed the incident.



He confirmed that the deceased was believed to have taken a poisonous substance.



He however assured that the police was going to investigate thoroughly to find the actual cause of his death.