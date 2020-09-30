General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Ralph Apetorgbor, Contribution

Regent University alumni executives inaugurated

Regent University alumni executives taking their vows

The Regent University College of Science and Technology (REGENT)-Ghana Alumni, has inaugurated new executives to steer the affairs of the association.



The aim of the association is to foster a solid medium for sustaining institutional image and enhancing networking in the corporate world. The Chief Justice of the alumni, Mr. Albert Nana Essuman inducted the executives into office.



The REGENT-Ghana Alumni executives inducted into office include, Mr. Moro Sesi (Chief Royal) , Mr. Oliver Aziator (Deputy Chief Royal) Mr. Joseph Nnaa Boakye (Public Relations Officer and Organizing Secretary), Dr. Mrs. Yaa Amponsah Twumasi (Treasurer) and Miss Leticia Seteklah (Executive Secretary).



Speaking at the inauguration in Accra, a representative of REGENT -Ghana, Mr. Samuel Ayeh Bampoh advised the alumni to be good ambassadors of the university.



He also entreated them to use the right channels of communication in addressing their grievances.



Mr. Ayeh Bampoh expressed support to the alumni and pledged to work in collaboration with the alumni to bring the best from both sources.



He encouraged the newly indicted executives to be vigilant and promote the vision of the alumni.



In his acceptance speech, Chief Royal of the alumni, Mr. Moro Sesi, shared the Association’s vision, mission and planned activities.



He indicated their preparedness to increase visibility of the university and announced series of programmes which includes, a new alumni office, set up a constitutional review committee, set up a trust fund and a fund raising committee amongst others.



He said the alumni would contribute their quota to help resolve challenges in their Alma mate.



Some of the alumni members who graced the occasion were full of praise for the new executives.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.