Refrain from signing the Anti-LGBT+ Bill into law - Ministry of Finance warns Akufo-Addo

The Ministry of Finance has cautioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against hastily signing the Anti-LGBT+ Bill into law, emphasizing potential adverse effects on the country's financial stability.



The finance ministry raised concerns over the ramifications the bill's enactment could have on Ghana's international financial support, particularly from organizations such as the Bretton Woods Institutions.



They highlighted the jeopardy facing an expected US$300 million financing under the First Ghana Resilient Recovery Development Policy Operation (Budget Support), pending Parliamentary approval.



Additionally, negotiations for the Second Ghana Resilient Recovery Development Policy Operation (Budget Support), amounting to US$300 million, could be jeopardized.



In their statement, the ministry underscored the possibility of significant financial losses and a resulting budget deficit for 2024 if the bill is signed into law.



To mitigate these risks, they urged President Akufo-Addo to engage with religious bodies to discuss the potential economic implications and to establish a robust coalition to support essential development initiatives.



"The Presidency may have a structured engagement with local conservative forces such as religious bodies and faith-based organisations to communicate the economic implications of the passage of the 'Anti-LGBTQ' Bill and to build a stronger coalition and a framework for supporting key development initiatives that are likely to be affected,” the statement stated.



Moreover, they suggested deferring the assent to the bill until the court rules on legal challenges brought forth by key national stakeholders, including Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).



The bill, which was approved by parliament on February 28, 2024, criminalizes LGBT+ activities and prohibits their promotion, advocacy, and funding.



Penalties for violations range from 6 months to 5 years of imprisonment, depending on the offense.



The legislation's passage has garnered criticism from various quarters, including Virginia Evelyn Palmer, the Ambassador of the United States to Ghana.







