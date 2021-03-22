Reduce your work load – Doctors tell Ofori-Atta as he returns home from US

General News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Finance Minister-designate Ken Ofori Atta has returned home after seeking medical treatment for the complications he suffered after recovering from the Coronavirus.



Mr Ofori-Atta has been told by his doctors to reduce the workload on him to enable him to recover fully.



He attributed his recovery to divine intervention as he acknowledges even the doctors felt “someone upstairs” was watching over him.



Mr Ofori-Atta had to fly to the United States of America (USA) to seek medical care after suffering post-Covid complications.



He virtually joined a post-budget forum organized by KPMG on Tuesday, March 16.



During that event, he said: “For me personally, I guess I would want to reiterate how merciful the Lord has been to me and also grateful for the prayer support from my family.



“The challenge is my post-COVID-19 symptoms. It is in the Bible that says Peter, therefore, was kept in prison, but prayer was made without ceasing for the church and for him and I have felt how God miraculously delivered Peter from prison because the saints prayed for him.”



He added: “The doctors here have been fantastic and very dedicated, but even they acknowledge that there must be someone upstairs who is watching over me because the numbers were so critical. So thank you indeed for your earnest prayers which have saved me.”



Despite missing out on his vetting, thereby making the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, authorize the Minister of State in charge of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, to read the 2021 budget statement and government’s financial policy, Mr Ofori-Atta, who has been the Finance Minister since 2017, shared his thoughts, particularly on the Covid recovery efforts by various governments across the globe.



“…Globally, countries are looking at preserving lives and livelihoods and stimulating the economy for growth amidst this pandemic and I think we [Ghana] are not doing any less.”



