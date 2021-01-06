General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Reduce your 'underperforming' ministers - Political Analyst to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Political analyst Nana Takyi Asiedu has advised President Akufo-Addo to reduce the number of his ministers drastically in his second term.



The number of ministers appointed by the president in the first term he opined was outrageous.



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that although the president appointed a lot of ministers, their performance was abysmal.



The poor performance of the ministers he suggested contributed to the results the government chalked in the parliamentary election.



He also stated that some of the ministers felt comfortable because they were not reshuffled.



“The number of ministers appointed by the president was outrageous. We have a small population, but we have so many ministers who failed to perform. The ministers failed to perform because they were not reshuffled. This largely contributed to the seats the NPP lost in the parliamentary polls. The president must reduce the number of ministers drastically. He should appoint only a few ministers, reshuffle them when they underperform.



“We have developed countries with less than 50 ministers. An example is China. Ghana can do the same. Nana Addo must reduce his ministers so that his appointment will not be seen as a job for the boys.”

