General News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reduce your sexual activities to save energy for election 2020 - DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom to police

play videoGreater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom

Officers of the Ghana Police Service have been advised to reduce their sexual activities in order to conserve energy for the upcoming elections.



Ghana is barely two months away from a major election with the police set to play key roles in the maintenance of law and order before, during and after the elections.



In a bid to show their readiness for the task ahead, some personnel of the service on Monday, September 21, 2020 marched through some principal streets of the capital.



Addressing the officers after the parade, the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom, cautioned the officers against activities that could prevent them from executing their tasks effectively.



He advised them to limit their sex rounds and focus more on gaining fitness for the job ahead.



DCOP Boakye-Yiadom reminded them of the punishment that await them should any of the officers fall foul of the law.



He said the police hierarchy will not hesitate to crack whip on any officer who flouts the rules.



“You all know the consequence of major offense so always be guided by that section and control yourself. We all need energy to work during the election. I therefore to advise all of you to reduce your sexual rounds for you to get energy to work well before, during and after the elections.”



DCOP Boakye-Yiadom commended the officers for showing strength and determination throughout the exercise.



He said that their output is indication of their readiness for the elections.





