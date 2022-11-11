Reduce the size of your government- Haruna Iddrisu tells Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Haruna Iddrisu, the minority leader in Parliament has asked Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reduce the size of his government considering the current economic crisis in Ghana.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament in a debate on the motion to get the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta out of office today, Thursday, November 10, Haruna Iddrisu appealed to the Majority Members of Parliament to support the move by the Minority to get him removed.



“The President must reduce the size of his government,” Haruna Iddrisu said.



This comes after the Majority MPs in Parliament revealed that although they equally want the Finance Minister out of office, the NDC MPs motion is based on propaganda.



Speaking to the parliamentary press corps today, Thursday, November 10, 2022, MP for Effiduase/Asokore, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, revealed that the cause of the NDC is premised on falsehood, propaganda, and reasons that are not justifiable.



“These are majority caucus MPs, and we’ve come this morning to inform you that not long ago, about 4 weeks ago, we held a press conference, and later on, the [majority] leader came to state that our position, our cause, is not a cause of a few, but a cause of the majority in parliament.”



“We, the Majority MPs, are here to reiterate that however much you’ve heard us speak… that based upon the intervention of the president, we’ll have to see the minister of finance do his work, read the budget, see to the appropriation [bill], and then the president will act.



"Over the past few days, we’ve heard the finance minister speak, and his speaking has informed the majority of us in the caucus not only to state that we are back to the original position that we took, and that is to say that the minister of finance will not be the one who must read the budget and must not be the one who will do the appropriation,” Dr Ayew said.