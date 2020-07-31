General News of Friday, 31 July 2020

Red gutters, fallen cows as Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Adha today

play videoGutters filled with blood from cows slaughtered in various households in the Zongo commujnities

A tour in some Ghanaian Muslim households by GhanaWeb showed how they were out in force today to sacrifice livestock to mark one of their most sacred festivals, Eid-al-Adha.



With almost every gutter in these Ghanaian Zongo communities decorated with blood, the ceremonial killings of cows which means "festival of the sacrifice" is one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar.



Also, kids were seen taking part and witnessing the ritual killing method which are rules of slaughter based on Islamic law.



A Muslim butcher performs the act and an animal's throat is been cut with a sharp knife severing it in a single swipe.



This, according to them, is to commemorate Ibrahim's sacrifice and to remind themselves of abnegation.



Eid al-Adha, also called Eid Qurban or Bakra-Eid, is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and considered the holier of the two.



It honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God's command.



