Recycle Up! Ghana teams up with Ejisu Municipal Assembly to clean up Ejisu

Regional News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: Elvis Anokye, Contributor

Recycle Up! Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization in collaboration with Zoomlion undertook a massive clean-up exercise at the Ejisu.



The exercise forms part of the organization’s ongoing Community Recycling Project’ with funding from the Coca-Cola Foundation being undertaken in the Ashanti Region to promote the recovery of plastic bottles.



The team comprising of the Ghana National Fire Service, Ejisu Municipal Assembly, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, and Recycle Up! Ghana and residents of Ejisu are seen busily de-silting drains, sweeping lorry stations, and collecting Plastic Waste from the environment.



The fire service team with the help of their fire tenders washed the main drain along the market street among other team members educating patrons of the market on the need to keep their environment clean.



The Executive director of Recycle Up! Ghana, Abdulrahim Shaibu-Issah in an address to the residents tasked them to be responsible for cleaning their immediate environment and urged them to take advantage of the plastic recovery project to make money from their plastic bottles.



He urged the Ejisu Municipal Assembly to enforce their bye-laws and issue spot fines to sanitary offenders to develop good attitudes towards sanitation.



The Ejisu Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Samuel Oduro Frimpong who led the team to undertake the clean-up exercise indicated that the Assembly is dedicated to maintaining Ejisu as one of the cleanest towns in Ghana and regular cleaning is being undertaken to keep the communities clean.



He said households within the Municipal should avail themselves of the waste bins being distributed to help collect the uncollected waste that finds its way to unauthorized places such as streets and drains.



Recycle Up! Ghana together with the Coca Cola Foundation, through their community recycling projects, aims to strengthen plastic waste recovery and recycling in Kumasi. The 2-year project is focused on the recovery of about 3600 tons of plastic waste from the Ashanti Region.