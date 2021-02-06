Health News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Recruitment of medical doctors, dentists to begin February 9

The medical practitioners who have completed their House job will be recruited on February 9

Recruitment of Medical Doctors and Dentists who have completed their House job into the Ministry of Health will commence on Tuesday, 9 February 2021.



This was announced by the Ministry of Health in a statement issued by the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari on behalf of the Minister.



The statement informed: “Medical Doctors and Dentists who have completed their House Job and are permanently registered with the Medical and Dental Council, being part of the 21 st list compiled by the council”, that the recruitment will begin at 12pm on the scheduled date.



“Qualified applicants are requested to formally apply on the Ministry of Health online application portal” and follow the instructions to select the preferred agency under the Ministry, the statement read.



Also, the deadline for submission of the application is Friday, 19 February 2021 at 6pm.