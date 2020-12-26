Politics of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Reconcile your difference during this Christmas – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to politicians

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority leader, has urged politicians to use the period of the birth of Christ Jesus to reconcile their differences especially after the 2020 polls which made some politicians step on the toes of others.



The Majority Leader who is also the Suame legislator and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs in a Christmas message congratulated his colleagues who won their respective seats to be part of the eighth parliament.



He observed that “they put up a good fight”, adding that “many have returned and they are going to be part of the eighth Parliament.”



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also encouraged MPs who lost their seats and will not be part of the next parliament: “They should not be daunted because in this world when one door is closed, another may be opened. For those of them who were not successful let me wish them better luck next time. I know some of them would want to stage a comeback.”



The incumbent NPP now has 136 seats in Parliament following a Ho high court estopping Peter Amewu from carrying himself out as MP-elect for Hohoe while the opposition NDC has 137 seats. There is one independent MP-elect.



In all, 130 MPs will not be part of the new Parliament that sits from January 2021.



Of the 130, there are 14 who voluntarily decided not to seek re-election, 50 failed in their bid to be re-elected during their parties various parliamentary primaries, and 65 others lost the parliamentary elections.

