'Reckless, gun-wielding Hawa Koomson has been nominated as Minister' - Edem Agbana fumes

Hon. Mavis Hawa Komsom is the MP for Awutu Senya East Constituency

Deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Edem Agbana has said that it is unfortunate for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to nominate "reckless, gun-wielding" Mavis Hawa Koomson as a Minister.



Hon. Mavis Hawa Komsom has been nominated by the President to take charge of the Ministries of Fisheries and Aquaculture development pending the approval of the 8th Parliament headed by Speaker Alban Bagbin.



This was confirmed by Mr. Eugene Arhin, the Acting Communications Director at the Presidency in a release that contained a list of President Akufo-Addo’s nominees for ministers on Thursday, January 2021.



Commenting on the latest development from the Jubilee House, Eric Edem Agbana stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has endorsed the reckless behavior of Mavis Hawa Komson after nominating her for Ministerial positions.



The Deputy National Youth Organizer of the NDC made this statement in a tweet that was sighted by GhanaWeb.



"The Reckless, Violent-Obsessed, Gun-Wielding MP for ASEC, Hawa Koomson has been nominated as Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development. This is Akufo-Addo’s TACIT ENDORSEMENT of her RECKLESSNESS!!! Such a Shame !"



"The Appointment Committee of Parliament WILL sieve the chaff from the wheat. !!!" he added.





