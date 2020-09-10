Politics of Thursday, 10 September 2020

'Reckless' Mahama systematically tribalistic – NPP-USA

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The United States of America branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lashed out at the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, for his recent ethnocentric comments against Akyem.



They say this attitude of the former president did not start recently.



“As you may recall, John Mahama in his days as a Member of Parliament, on the floor of the chamber, ridiculed a colleague member of parliament from Ashanti descent for having problem with pronunciation and laughing about it while he engaged in such reckless behaviour with the intention to demean the colleague member of Parliament and his tribe in the eyes of others,” the Communications Directorate of the NPP-USA branch said in a release on Wednesday, September 9.



Former President John Dramani Mahama and now the 2020 Flagbearer of the NDC has proven time and again that he is a tribal bigot, he is feckless and also reckless. Ghana should not have such a person with that character trait allowed to ever lead Ghana again.



His repugnant attacks as characterized in his reference to some persons of Akyem descent attributing them as “Akyem Mafias” was reckless and irresponsible and this behavior of his did not just start.



He has demonstrated systemically that he is tribalistic and does pretend to like Ashantis, Akyems and in general Akans but in actual fact, he does not like them due to his own insecurities and complexes.



What is in John Mahama, was what came out when he decided to retweet a bigotry attack from his compatriot Isaac Adongo. Not only has he tried to disassociate himself from his regrettable actions but rather has arrogantly double down on his intention to insult the good people of Akyem. He jabbed the President Nana Akufo-Addo for even daring to repudiate his actions by complaining to the Catholic Bishops Conference and other civil society for not condemning such reckless rhetoric; calling it “bad leadership” on the part of the President.



Again, during the cause of 2016 campaign, he went to Kumasi and stated unapologetically how ungrateful the Ashantis were and that if he was to pave their streets gold they couldn’t appreciate it. What he failed to understand was that in actual sense, Ashanti Region gives the NDC the highest number of votes second to their stronghold of the Volta Region. You cannot be this reckless when you still would want to court for their votes and more.



John Mahama and his NDC took the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu to the cleaners when, the Overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom painstakingly narrated the collapse of AngloGold Ashanti and the government of John Mahama then, refused to offer him help when he asked for it. They mocked the great king for crying foul. The Wise King recently, did not hold back, when he confronted them why the entire NDC leadership and their flag bearer included have failed to come to see him since they left power? They shamefully could not get any convincing reasons to give Otumfuo.



These hiding rhetorics reveal the deep rooted hatred for Ashantis, Akyems and Akans generally on the alter of political power. It is without a doubt that during political campaigning, “swipes” are take at opponents every now and then, but this can be done devoid of religious, biological differences, race, and ethnicity of Ghanaians.



The Akyem Abuakwa described as “galamsay headquarters” is not lost on us when President Mahama happily said those words on the soil of Akyem while his own backyard of Bole Bamboi was worse off with the galamsay menace. Sadly, instead of retracting his distasteful and divisive remarks, he rather justifies it with impudence.



Not forgetting John Mahama’s infamous, “I am a Northerner so vote for me”. Every time he has had the chance to unity people, he will always find a way rather to disparage people and groups.



We have tolerated the recklessness of John Mahama for far too long and it’s about time the good people of Ghana come December 7, 2020 vote against him to let John Mahama know that Ghanaians have had enough, and enough is enough with his recklessness and tribal bigotry.

