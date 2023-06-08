Recent rise in killings alarming – Peace Watch Ghana

General News of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, a non-governmental group focused on security issues, has expressed alarm over the recent increase in homicides across the country.



According to Madam Nyonkopa Daniels, the media’s continued coverage of suspected murders and killings has grown frightening and unsettling.



As a result, she has asked the Ghana Police Service to implement measures to address the problem.



She stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM’s Frontline that if the matter is not addressed and could jeopardize state security.



“One frightening trend I’ve noticed recently is an increase in homicides.” People are breaking the law, threatening and killing others.



I am begging with the police to look into the matter. I know the IGP has done so well in transforming the Service, and I would want to request that he fix the issue,” she told host Kwabena Agyapong.



She mentioned an event in which the head of the family at Amanfrom had to scale a wall to save his life because assassins had gone to kill him.



She requested that the Kasoa Regional Police Command investigate the matter and bring those responsible to justice.