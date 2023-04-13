Recent attacks on police officers by civilians inappropriate - Lecturer

General News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

A Lecturer at the Sociology and Social Work Department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST, Dr. Hubert Bimpeh Asiedu has condemned the recent attacks on police officers by civilians.



The lecturer believes there could be a serious disruption in the country’s internal security architecture if civilians continue to openly attack police officers on duty.



His comment follows the surface of a video where some civilians were seen beating up a police officer at Kumawu.



The Police later arrested some six persons for attacking the police officer at the Wono Akotsosu checkpoint in the Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region on Friday, April 7, 2023.



The suspects were Edward Boateng, Evans Addo, Yaw Kusi, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boateng and Emmanuel Mensah are assisting investigations now.



Speaking on OTEC News with Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Tuesday April 11, 2023, Dr. Asiedu however blamed the situation on what he described as dented image of the Ghana Police Service.



He added that Ghanaians have gradually lost their respect for the police.



He stated: “To some extent it looks like now most Ghanaians do not respect the police. Looking at some of the activities they have engaged themselves in over the years, like the collection of monies on the road. It also looks like some do not have the tolerance when it comes to engaging drivers and civilians



"The impression most Ghanaians have when they see police officers on the road it that, they are going for money, this and other things have caused many to disrespect the police service".



He called on the Ghana Police Service to work on their integrity and restore their respect in the public.