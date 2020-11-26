General News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Recall security personnel from Volta Region – Chiefs to Akufo-Addo

The chiefs wants the personnel withdrawn from the region

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs has appealed to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to evacuate the security personnel deployed to the region.



To help combat the invasion of the region and the country by the Western Togoland group, security in the Volta Region was beefed up some months back



Over the period, the joint security taskforce deployed to the region have been conducting sporadic checks in parts of the region.



In a statement signed by the Vice President of the House, the chiefs believe that withdrawing the security persons will allow people vote.



The House stated that the continuous stay of the security personnel in the region will discourage people from voting.



The chiefs also noted that it is the wish of their citizens that security personnel be withdrawn, now that calm has returned to the area



“The call from citizens is that the House should demand the withdrawal of security personnel from the region forthwith, so as to reduce the fear of intimidation being exhibited by the security personnel,” the House said in a statement.



“Our people are of the view that the continued presence of these personnel and the intimidating posture towards the citizens will prevent them from going out on December 7, 2020, to cast their votes in a peaceful manner”.



Read the press release below









