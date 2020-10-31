General News of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Recall all sole-sourced contracts done in the last 4 years – Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo

Founder and President of IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe is urging the President of Ghana to recall all sole-sourced contracts done in the past four years following the shocking revelations made by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) about the sacked Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA)



His call comes after the President’s swift response to recommendations on the report by CHRAJ on the issue with the Chief Executive Officer for the Public Procurement Authority (PPA)Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei.



According to him, recent happenings point clearly to the fact that these contracts were not done fairly by the Procurement Authority.



“I commend highly our ‘incorruptible’ President for acting swiftly on the PPA saga. But I want him to recall all sole-sourced and restricted tendered contracts passed by the PPA in the last 4 years for they couldn’t have been done fairly. Let us start with the EC,” he said in a post on Facebook sighted by MyNewsGh.com.



President Akufo-Addo has sacked the CEO of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei following adverse findings against him by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

