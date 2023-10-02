Rebirth Group's Michael Asiedu wins Best CEO in Start-up business

General News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: Richmond Hagan, Contributor

Business mogul and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rebirth Group, Michael Kojo Asiedu has been crowned the Best CEO of the Year Award in Start- Up Business at the just-ended 2023 Ghana CEO Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel on Saturday night in Accra.



The tremendous award is in honour of his creativity, dedication, and commitment to creating jobs and enhancing employment opportunities as well as providing a highly respected company advocating for best business practices.



The 2nd edition of the Ghana CEO Awards was on the theme; "The Role of Business Leadership Towards Achieving the SDGs in Ghana". The iconic award scheme seeks to identify, honor and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished CEO's who are verified and constantly committed to Stay relevant, Stay connected and Stay Ahead of the Game and have used the power of ideas to change attitudes, lives and ultimately the country.



Addressing the media after receiving the awards, CEO of Rebirth Group, Michael Asiedu said, he is so overwhelmed with this stunning achievement over the years.



According to him, the company started from a humble beginning but now, he is so overwhelmed with this great achievement so far and this award has come to empower him more.



" I am super happy for such a wonderful recognition at the highest level. I thank God Almighty for his guidance and protection over the years. This award will go a long way to inspire me and my company to greatness ", he said.



Michael Asiedu further added that, the award is a testament to the team's dedication to excellence in every aspect of their operations.



The event featured renowned dignitaries such as H. E. Mahamudu Bawumia, (Vice President of the Republic of Ghana), H. E Harriet Thompson ( British High Commissioner to Ghana), H.R.M King Tackie Teiko Tsuru 11( Paramount King of the GA States), Mark Okraku (Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture), H. E Charles Abani, (United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ghana), H. E Javier Guitierrez ( Spanish Ambassador to Ghana) and several other important personalities graced the occasion.



ABOUT MICHAEL ASIEDU



Michael Asiedu is the founder and CEO of Rebirth Group of Companies which includes Rebirth Travel and Tours and Rebirth Real Estate and Constructions.



He went to Theocracy Senior Secondary School at Homedakrom. He then continued his education at University of Cape Coast to read Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Geography. He attended Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi to read Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.



Rebirth Group was solely built by him. He has offices in both Takoradi and Accra.