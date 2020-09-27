General News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Rebels seize AK 47 rifles, 31 separatists arrested in Volta Region armed insurgency

It has emerged that the armed group who planned to attack parts of Eastern Ghana had targeted the Ho Central Market and other key installations belonging to the state.



This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Ghana Police Service and the Armed Forces Friday night.



Detailed account



The members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) attacked two police stations in the eastern part of the West African nation in a bid to declare the territory independent.



They managed to capture three personnel of the Ghana Police Service during the dawn attack and reportedly made away with weapons belonging to the officers.



Their action created huge vehicular traffic on the Trans-West African highway towns of Juapong, Sogakope, and other adjoining towns, prompting police and military action.



Officials have confirmed that one person was shot and killed during an exchange of fire while four others, including the Aveyime Police Commander, were also wounded in the process.



Arrest



According to the police, some 31 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.



“These arrested persons have since been brought to Accra for interrogation. Fire exchanges between the Group and security agencies led to the death of one (1) member of the HSGF and injury to three others. The police commander at Aveyime was also wounded and has been evacuated to the Police Hospital. The wounded HGSF members have also been evacuated to the Ho Teaching Hospital”, the statement explained.



Assurance



All the roadblocks have since been cleared following what security forces describe as a foiled attack on the state.



The statement further re-assured the Ghanaian citizens that the situation is under control adding that: “The general public is entreated to remain calm and volunteer any relevant information on the activities of the Group for necessary actions to be taken”.









