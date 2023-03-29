'Rebel' MPs could be a good omen for NDC – Lecturer

General News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A lecturer at the University of Media, Arts and Communications (UNiMAC), formerly the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Osei Kwadwo Adow, is urging the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to take a second look at the issue of the betrayal on the part of some Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Legislature.



According to the lecturer, there is no need for the party leadership to be vindictive about what transpired on the floor of Parliament over the approval of some six ministerial nominees.



He said what transpired in the house could be a good omen for the NDC going into the 2024 general elections.



He argued that this could have been detrimental to the party’s unity and fortunes had it happened in an election year.



"It is good for the party that the issue of alleged bribery of some MPs on the Minority side happened at this time," he said.



The lecturer who is also a lawyer made this assertion while speaking on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.



He called on the NDC to tactfully handle the matter and not spend time profiling the said MPs.



He added that this is not the time for the party to focus too much attention on the matter.



He noted that the Minority stance on the matter of not approving additional ministers is still relevant stemming from the economic quagmire the country finds itself in.