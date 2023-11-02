Rebecca and Akufo-Addo promised to build my church prior to 2016 – Owusu-Bempah

General News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Isaac Owusu-Bempah has revealed a pledge by the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo to help build his church for him.



The said pledge, he told Okay FM, was first made by Mrs. Akufo-Addo and subsequently affirmed by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the run-up to the 2016 general elections.



Owusu-Bempah, who announced breaking all ties with ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stressed that he did not bother about the failure to honour the said pledge because he typically depends solely on God.



“If people make promises to me, I don’t rely on them. Even if God through me fulfills their desires, I don’t look up to them, I look up to God because it is only His pledges that are sacrosanct.



“It is true when I used to pray for the NPP leaders, for nine months, thrice every week and Nana Akufo-Addo was part of this process, his wife was also a part.



"It was actually his wife that made that promise first, that 'if by God’s Grace we win (the 2016 elections), we will build your church for you' and I responded ‘Glory be to God.’



“I did not rely on it or overly expect it, and that is why I am not worried and have never complained and I never will. Moreover, I did not back them with prayers for a pledge to build my church,” he said adding; “God will in his own time build his own edifice.”



Owusu-Bempah, formerly referred to as the Nation’s Prophet due to his close links with the NPP and the Akufo-Addo government has gotten into disagreements with the party over mistreatment when he was arrested years back in a standoff with Evangelist Nana Agradaa.



Owusu-Bempah made the church building disclosures on Accra-based Okay FM on November 1, 2023; three days to the NPP presidential flagbearership contest which he has uncharacteristically refused to predict the outcome of.







