Health News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: thefinderonline.com

Rebecca Foundation donates hospital equipment to Kaneshie Polyclinic

The Rebecca Foundation has presented hospital beds to Kaneshie Polyclinic

The Rebecca Foundation has presented hospital beds and consumables to the Kaneshie Polyclinic in the Greater Accra Region.



The items donated include 20 hospital beds, wheelchairs, plasters, PPE, compression bandages, syringes and needles, bedside lockers and sterile gloves, to support operations at the hospital.



Making the presentation on behalf of the First Lady and the Executive Director of the Rebecca Foundation, Mrs Sheila Sakyi Oppong, spokesperson for the foundation, said the donation was to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



"I am very excited to present these items to the hospital. I am deeply convinced that this donation will help increase the capacity of the health facility in the management of patients," she said.



Mrs Sakyi Oppong entreated the public to always adhere to the Ghana Health Service's COVID-19 safety protocols.



"Let me take this privilege to urge everyone to be vigilant by strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocols so that we can protect ourselves and our families," she added.



Meanwhile, Ms Darkoa Newman, Member of Parliament for Okaikoi South, who was present at the presentation ceremony, expressed gratitude to the Rebecca Foundation.



She expressed the hope that the items would go a long way to help users of the health facility, which was located in her constituency.



On her part, Mrs Doris Antwi, Deputy Director of Nursing Services at the Kaneshie Polyclinic, who received the items on behalf of the health facility, thanked the Rebecca Foundation for the kind gesture.