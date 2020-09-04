Regional News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Rebecca Foundation donates equipment to West Gonja Municipal Assembly

The items were presented to the Municipal Health Directorate

The Rebecca Foundation, a non- governmental organisation headed by the First lady of Ghana Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo has donated hospital equipment worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the West Gonja Municipal Assembly in the Savannah Region.



The equipment which include beds, blankets, surgical equipments and others were presented to the Municipal Health Directorate by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the West Gonja Assembly Mr Jibril Saeed Muhazu on behalf of the Rebecca Foundation.



Besides the donation from the Rebecca Foundation, the West Gonja Municipal Assembly also for the third time presented Personal Protective Equipments (PPE’s) and a cash amount of Ghc 5,000 to the West Gonja Municipal health directorate to help in the fight against COVID-19. The equipments include thermometer guns, masks, spirit hand sanitizers.



A short speech from Mr Jibril during the presentation said even though the municipality has for now not recorded any case, it is very prudent to make sure the various health centers are fully prepared in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.



The MCE said the Assembly will do everything possible to help equip the various centers to make sure the Coronavirus pandemic becomes a thing of the past in the region.



Receiving the items, the Acting Director for the West Gonja Municipal Health Directorate, Mr Ahmed Farhan thanked the Rebecca Foundation and the Assembly for the kind gesture.



He said their outfit is very grateful to the Rebecca Foundation since this is the second time the foundation is coming to the aid of the Municipalities, recounting receiving an ambulance from the Rebecca Foundation sometime last year.



He again thanked the West Gonja Municipal Assembly for their several interventions and support during the outbreak of the pandemic and assured the Assembly of making judicious use of the equipments and the PPE’s by adequately distributing them to the various health centers in the municipality.





