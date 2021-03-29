Rebecca Akufo-Addo supports artisans with working tools

Regional News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: GNA

The First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has presented working tools to some artisans in Accra to enhance their work.



The tools are expected to improve their service delivery and better their economic well-being.



Mrs. Akosua Newman, Director of Operations at the office of the First Lady, handed the tools, which included; sewing machines and other dressmaking equipment as well as hairdressing tools to the beneficiaries at a short ceremony in Accra.



In a brief statement, Mrs. Newman said the First Lady, being the Principal Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) Ambassador in Ghana, recognised the fact that technical vocational education was the heart of every nation’s development.



It said Mrs Akufo-Addo also saw TVET as a conduit for many to unearth and develop their God-given skills to make a living.



Mrs Newman said the First Lady was, therefore, working hard with her colleague TVET Ambassadors to change the negative perception about TVET and to help increase enrolment in Technical and Vocational Institutions to inspire world-class excellence in skills development, while introducing the youth to a variety of skilled careers.



Representatives of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the First Lady for the support.



They said the gesture would put them on the right keel to enhance service delivery and product quality to compete with similar imported products and services.



In September 2020, Mrs Akufo-Addo, together with some media personalities and entrepreneurs including; Kwame Sefa Kayi, Ms Belinda Addardey, popularly known as Bella Mundi, Okyeame Kwame and Daniel McKorley, founder and Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, among others, were appointed TVET ambassadors to execute activities which would make TVET attractive to the youth.