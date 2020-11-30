Politics of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rebecca Akufo-Addo prays for her husband as Ghana goes to the polls

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with his wife Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo

Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, has committed her husband who doubles as the President of Ghana to God for a second term of office.



In a post on her Facebook timeline, with just about one week to the elections, she wrote that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has always left the battle to the Lord and there is no difference this time.



“Our Heavenly Father, I commit him once again into your hands. He has always left the Battle to You. This time is no different. We commit Ghana into your hands for this important week ahead. Amen,” the President’s wife wrote.



Mrs Akufo-Addo also committed Ghana into the hands of the Almighty God.



On Monday, December 7, 2020, at least 17 million Ghanaian electorates will be heading to some 38 thousand polling stations to elect a President who shall be the head of state. On the same day, 275 Members of Parliament will be elected to form the eighth parliament of Ghana’s fourth republic. The President and the MPs are elected every four years.



The various political parties are busy organising constituency rallies despite COVID-19. The electorate will consider and elect only one person to lead the country and one person to represent each constituency.



Eleven political parties and one independent candidate will compete in the Presidential election.



Ahead of the elections, opinion polls have remained controversial tipping the President as the winner.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.