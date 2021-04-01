Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Adjoa Asamoah, McBrown make Akwaaba Women of Excellence 2020 list

Regional News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

The year 2020 has been tough for everyone across the world as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Millions have lost their jobs and a lot more have lost their businesses.



From contending with shuttered schools, and online education of children and an ever-increasing domestic workload, women have suffered and yet played a key role to help make life better in many ways despite their own pain.



According to the Washington Post, it happened at a moment when female workforce participation has dipped to 57 per cent, the lowest it has been in more than three decades.



To mark the occasion, Akwaaba Media Group LLC, a digital media consultancy and Content Creators based in Ohio, the USA in collaboration with ZionFelix Media, a digital media consultancy group and Content Creators in Ghana put together a nine-member research team to gather stories of women who are Ghanaians and with Ghanaian descent across the world who have progressed, faced challenges and triumphed in the year 2020.



The team discovered over one hundred of these wonderful performing women across the world but had to settle on thirty to be celebrated for the year 2020. Some of these women have familiar names.



Others have made a difference away from the spotlight. Yet each one has a story to be celebrated. We call them Women of Excellence, Class of 2020. Meet our Women of Excellence Class of 2020.



Ayekoo to our women of Excellence.



Akwaaba Women of Excellence 2020.