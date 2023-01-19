You are here: HomeNews2023 01 19Article 1698206

Health News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: Alby News Ghana

Reasons why the female reproductive organ may become very tight

The female organ can feel overly tight for several reasons, according to Healthline and not just a lack of lovemaking stimulation.

While the male organ is being put into the female organ, pain and the feeling of being too tight may be signs of an infection, damage, or congenital abnormalities.

The female organ might tighten up for a variety of causes, including:

Sexually transmitted infections

The female organ's form and tightness are unaffected by infections. However, they may exacerbate the discomfort of closeness.

Additionally, they may cause internal canal inflammation, which may cause the female organ canal to feel narrower or tighter than usual.

Injury

If you have a pelvic or vaginal wound, whether it was caused by intercourse, an intimate toy accident, or childbirth, you can experience pain while engaging in intercourse activity. If you are aware of a wound, refrain from engaging in lovemaking activity until you have healed.

If you find a wound and are unsure of what caused it, call a doctor right away.

History of trauma

Any intimacy activity could be challenging for you if you've ever experienced lovemaking assault and if you haven't received the necessary therapy.

Vaginismus

Vaginismus is a condition that makes intercourse feel uncomfortable. It is characterized by uncontrollable contractions of the pelvic floor muscles before sexual activity, preventing the entry of the male organ, intimacy toy, speculum, or tampon.

