Health News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Reasons for Coronavirus rise Western Region disclosed

There has been an increase in Covid-19 in the Western Region

The Western Region has, cumulatively, recorded a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday, January 13.



Seven of the deaths are from the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly with three each from the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) and Wassa Amenfi West.



Wassa Amenfi East and Jomoro have also each recorded one COVID-19 death each.



The figures are contained in a COVID-19 update report from the Western Region Health Directorate.



According to the report, currently, there are 69 active cases in the region, all of which are in a stable condition.



“There are eight positive cases with six from Kwesimintsim and two from Sekondi-Takoradi,” the report revealed.



Fourteen suspected cases have been reported with six contacts traced.



Per the report, cumulatively, there are 6,397 suspected cases out of which 3,231 have tested positive.



“Three thousand one hundred and forty-seven of the confirmed cases have been treated and discharged.”



The report further revealed that a total of 20,993 specimen have been cumulatively collected, out of which 17, 728 have tested negative with only 34 of results pending.



STMA leads with 2,507 suspected cases followed by Tarkwa Nsuaem with 1,008 suspected cases.



Wassa Amenfi Central has the least number of suspected cases, which is 22.



Increase in cases



In an interview, Deputy Western Region Director of the Ghana Health Services in charge of Clinical Services Dr. Atsu Dordor attributed the increase in cases in the region to the many outdoor activities that happened in December last year.



“It is likely due to all the gatherings before and after the elections, the post-election jubilations and demonstrations. And again the Christmas festivities are all feeding into the increase in the number of cases that we have seen.”



He also added that “we have noticed with worry that the facilities that were provided in almost every shop for hand hygiene are no longer there”.



Nevertheless, he encouraged residents not to panic so long as they observe the COVID-19 protocols.



“We need to understand how the disease spreads and then take the necessary precautions and make sure that we don’t create the environment for the disease to spread.”



State of facilities



Dr. Atsu Dordor suggested that facilities in the region are now in pole position to handle Covid-19 cases.



“We are even fortunate that now the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital has a treatment center that was built by GIZ and well equipped with about six ventilators. Tarkwa also has one ventilator. Takoradi has one ventilator. So as far as our case management is concerned, it is far better than when we started.”



He added that “we are fortunate because so far all our cases have been mild ones”.