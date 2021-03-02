Politics of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Reasons attributed to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah’s rejection pure falsehood – Rashid Pelpuo

Wa Central Member of Parliament, Rashid Pelpuo

Member of Parliament for Wa Central has described reasons for the rejection of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as Minister-designate for Information as lies.



Asaase Radio in a report which went viral Monday, March 1 attributed the pitching of the Supreme Court Judges against Dr. Dominic Ayine as the reason for the Minority’s rejection of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



There were several debates on the pettiness of the reason with most Ghanaians shocked by the needless pettiness of the Minority in Parliament.



But reacting to the information which has since gone viral, Rashid Pelpuo who is a leading member of the opposition NDC and a Parliamentarian said the reasons given in the reportage was false.



He could not fathom why Asaase Radio will lie in such a manner indicating that as a new media entity, it’s imperative that they purge themselves from falsehood.



He said “Asaase Radio must be ashamed for telling lies about the reason Hon Kojo Nkrumah was rejected by the Appointments Committee...A new station en route to peddle lies is not good for you. We look forward to a more objective reportage”.



