Rear Admiral Seth Amoama appointed as acting Chief of Defence Staff

President Nana Addo Dankwa Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named Rear Admiral Seth Amoama as the acting Chief of Defence Staff.



A communique from the presidency signed by Eugene Arhin, Acting Director of Communication stated that the appointment is effective from February 5, 2021, pending consultation with the yet-to-be-constituted Council of State.



“This appointment has been made following the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces, on 5th February 2021, of the current Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. O.B Akwa,” the statement said.



The circular indicated that President Akufo-Addo “has expressed his gratitude to him for his dedicated and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and to the nation.”



Pending consultation with the yet-to-be-constituted Council of State, from February 5, 2021, Rear Admiral Issah Adams Yakubu will also act as Chief of Naval Staff.



Rear Admiral Yakubu, until his new appointment, was the Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces.



The President will, in due course, in accordance with applicable regulation, appoint a new Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces.