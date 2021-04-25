Reappointing incompetent Abole as Bolga East DCE disastrous – Ayine

Regional News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Former Deputy Attorney General and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga East Constituency Dr. Dominic Ayine has said that the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area was a disaster.



According to him, reappointing him in the NPP’s second term will be a disaster for the people of Bolgatanga East because he does not mean well for them.



He said unlike other places where the District Chief Executives worked closely with the Members of Parliament(MPs) to ensure continuity in development, Rev. Abole never saw eye to eye with him.



Citing an example of projects which Rev. Abole abandoned just because it was started by Dr. Dominic Ayine, he said the Library in the Constituency was never mentioned throughout Rev. Abole’s first term as DCE; something he finds shocking.



“I’m just praying that the next Chief Executive of our Assemble will be different from the Hon. Abole. Abole was a disaster, a big-time disaster when it comes to the development of our area. You might be in the NPP and I’m in the NDC but we must put our heads together and develop the District. Any Chief Executive should for instance be interested in this Library and should be the one going tp the government or GNPC to say our MP started a library, we need it for the community. But he never even bothered, any address that he gave to the Assembly he didn’t speak about it because it is Ayine who brought the Library and that I think is wrong.”



“For me, If Nana Addo Dankwa brings back Abole as our Chief Executive that will be a disaster, a big disservice to this place. This is not personal, he was a disaster and I will campaign against him any day. If the Minister of Local Government ever called me to say I should put in a word for Abole I won’t put in any word,” he told A1 Radio’s Samuel Mbura in an interview restreamed by MyNewsGh.com.



