'Really sad what politics can do to a fine mind' - Mahama berates Akomea over ex-gratia

General News of Friday, 26 May 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former president John Dramani Mahama has responded to a claim by his friend in government, calling on him to reject monthly ex-gratia if he is really true with recent promises to scrap ex-gratia when elected president.
Nana Akomea, a former lawmaker and current Managing Director of Intercity STC; said challenged Mahama on live radio last week to stop drawing monthly ex-gratia.
But Mahama via a social media post lamented what he said was 'politics' in the views that Akomea was advancing. Referring to Akomea as 'my friend,' the former president went on to describe his former colleague in parliament as a fine mind.
The National Democratic Congress' 2024 flagbearer clarified that as a former president he receives a monthly pension and not ex-gratia as Akomea had claimed.
"My friend Nana Akomea. Really sad what politics can do to a fine mind! I don't take ex-gratia. I receive a monthly pension," Mahama's May 26, 2023 post read.
— John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) May 26, 2023
