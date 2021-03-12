General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Real men use their strength to protect their partners, not to harm them - Ablakwa

North Tongu Lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu Lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said there can be no justification for lifting a hand against a spouse.



He said in a tweet that real men use their strength to protect their partners and not to harm them.



His comments come after an officer of the Youth Empowerment Agency (YEA) in Akatsi is alleged to have beaten his girlfriend to death.



The Volta Regional Police PRO, Sgt. Prince Dogbatse, the victim Elizabeth Yesutor, complained to her friends about the constant abuse by her lover but failed to heed to advice to report the abuses to the police.



“I had background information on the issue and so I asked the victim to report to the police but that didn’t happen. The gentleman is now in our custody and hopefully, we’ll be going to court today, then we’ll see what happens.”



Mr Ablakwa said ” May the perpetrators never find peace when they are finally found out. May their earthy punishment serve as sufficient deterrence.”



Read his tweet below:



