Reactions to Ejisu primary: Trolls for Nyantakyi and Abronye, commendations for Kwabena Boateng

Kwesi Nyantakyi and Kwame Baffoe Abronye Kwesi Nyantakyi and Kwame Baffoe Abronye

Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former president of the Ghana Football Association and Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party faced the most trolls on social media following the NPP’s parliamentary primary in the Ejisu constituency on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The two men became the butt of online jokes shortly after the declaration of the results with their names featuring in the top trends.

While Nyantakyi was one of the candidates who competed in the polls, Abronye became a party to it through his wife, Patricia Acheampong Abronye who was also a contestant.

At the end of polls, Kwesi Nyantakyi who had described himself as ‘Ejisu Ronaldo’ garnered 35 votes while Mrs Abronye managed just six votes.

The performance of the two candidates triggered a barrage of funny comments on social media platforms, particularly X.

For Nyantakyi, his critics, including Bridget Otoo hold that it will be a shame to have a person of such bad credibility and reputation in Ghana’s parliament.

They believe that the contents of the Number12 documentary and his recent statements relative to the same documentary make him unworthy of a seat in parliament.

For Abronye, the trolls are because of his wife's poor performance as they anticipated a huge turnout for her.

Meanwhile, the winner, Kwabena Boateng has received some messages of commendation for winning in an election that had bigwigs such as Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Lawyer Kwabena Boateng emerged victorious with 394 votes, outshining his competitors. Kwesi Nyantakyi managed to secure only 35 votes with Mrs Abronye chalking six votes.

Read some of the reactions below

