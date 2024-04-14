Reactions to Ejisu primary: Trolls for Nyantakyi and Abronye, commendations for Kwabena Boateng

General News of Sunday, 14 April 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former president of the Ghana Football Association and Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party faced the most trolls on social media following the NPP’s parliamentary primary in the Ejisu constituency on Saturday, April 13, 2024.
The two men became the butt of online jokes shortly after the declaration of the results with their names featuring in the top trends.
While Nyantakyi was one of the candidates who competed in the polls, Abronye became a party to it through his wife, Patricia Acheampong Abronye who was also a contestant.
At the end of polls, Kwesi Nyantakyi who had described himself as ‘Ejisu Ronaldo’ garnered 35 votes while Mrs Abronye managed just six votes.
The performance of the two candidates triggered a barrage of funny comments on social media platforms, particularly X.
For Nyantakyi, his critics, including Bridget Otoo hold that it will be a shame to have a person of such bad credibility and reputation in Ghana’s parliament.
They believe that the contents of the Number12 documentary and his recent statements relative to the same documentary make him unworthy of a seat in parliament.
For Abronye, the trolls are because of his wife's poor performance as they anticipated a huge turnout for her.
Meanwhile, the winner, Kwabena Boateng has received some messages of commendation for winning in an election that had bigwigs such as Kwesi Nyantakyi.
Lawyer Kwabena Boateng emerged victorious with 394 votes, outshining his competitors. Kwesi Nyantakyi managed to secure only 35 votes with Mrs Abronye chalking six votes.
Read some of the reactions below
EK
Lmfao Nyantakyi lost?!— Janesis (@enyonvm) April 13, 2024
The delegates had a message for him and they said it at the polls pic.twitter.com/4HAyuwK8pH
What is Nyantakyi looking for in this life?— TheFundamentals (@KojoNketsia) April 13, 2024
Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi has lost his bid to become Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP ahead of the Ejisu by-election.— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) April 13, 2024
Kwabena Boateng won the primaries and will lead the party in the election. pic.twitter.com/hVZp3SjG0N
Kwasi Nyantakyi got 35 votes upon the fake tears pic.twitter.com/iwmBVE2lEe— Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) April 13, 2024
Nyantakyi lost ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Y97dABqnFp— Ayeduase Pulisic (@quame_age) April 13, 2024
Elsewhere in Ejisu, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng wins NPP Parliament elections while Kwesi Nyantakyi got 35 votes pic.twitter.com/shMbndsO1C— *Joel Eshun* (@JoelEshun4) April 13, 2024
It’s mind boggling that a corrupt individual with incriminating records like Kwesi Nyantakyi have got the nerves to solicit for political power. Ghana is a failed state to be honest.— Ghana Mu Nsemsem (@ghanamunsemsem_) April 13, 2024
Dem say nyantakyi get 35 votes out of 1000 ????— Ayeduase Pulisic (@quame_age) April 13, 2024
Kwesi Nyantakyi can now go back to the hospital.— Dr. George (@GeorgeAnagli) April 13, 2024
Abronye’s wife figa say her husband’s position in the NPP still gets some influence on Ejisu delegates. She get 6 votes pε ???????????? pic.twitter.com/YymEsojUZ0— Zekay- Ⓐmasaman (@zekayvibes) April 13, 2024
Ecstatic about Abronye's "wife" losing the by-election.— SANTO ABORAH (@MKNABORAH) April 13, 2024
He did better than Abronye ooo???????????? https://t.co/2WrD1YmYZY pic.twitter.com/EwfHqXiayL— Calyx 16???? (@Kidspiration20) April 13, 2024
Abronye stood by his wife in the Ejisu elections even when winning was impossible. That's what a good husband does. I'm proud of him.— ???????????????? ????????????????????-????????????????????????????????????️ (@ksarfo_ababio) April 13, 2024
Ah this be why Abronye vex? ???????????? https://t.co/LczZG9qdvD— blonde (@_3nerst_) April 13, 2024
Mrs. Abronye 6 paa ???????? https://t.co/S7xr3Vacj9— Nana Kwame Ackom™ (@TheRealAckom) April 13, 2024
Ejisu delegates mafia Abronye and his wife pic.twitter.com/i4wXSoTO9u— Oman Channel (@Omanghnews) April 13, 2024
I hear Abronye is blaming the EC, Claiming there were no fairness in the Ejisu Primaries— Kobby Mainoo ???????? (@GastyDeCruz) April 13, 2024
Ohk. 7th December
Abronye ein woman get 6 votes ????????????????— A bitter lesson in leadership ???? (@Iam_Fouad) April 13, 2024