Reactions to Ejisu primary: Trolls for Nyantakyi and Abronye, commendations for Kwabena Boateng

General News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former president of the Ghana Football Association and Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party faced the most trolls on social media following the NPP’s parliamentary primary in the Ejisu constituency on Saturday, April 13, 2024.



The two men became the butt of online jokes shortly after the declaration of the results with their names featuring in the top trends.



While Nyantakyi was one of the candidates who competed in the polls, Abronye became a party to it through his wife, Patricia Acheampong Abronye who was also a contestant.



At the end of polls, Kwesi Nyantakyi who had described himself as ‘Ejisu Ronaldo’ garnered 35 votes while Mrs Abronye managed just six votes.



The performance of the two candidates triggered a barrage of funny comments on social media platforms, particularly X.



For Nyantakyi, his critics, including Bridget Otoo hold that it will be a shame to have a person of such bad credibility and reputation in Ghana’s parliament.



They believe that the contents of the Number12 documentary and his recent statements relative to the same documentary make him unworthy of a seat in parliament.



For Abronye, the trolls are because of his wife's poor performance as they anticipated a huge turnout for her.



Meanwhile, the winner, Kwabena Boateng has received some messages of commendation for winning in an election that had bigwigs such as Kwesi Nyantakyi.



Lawyer Kwabena Boateng emerged victorious with 394 votes, outshining his competitors. Kwesi Nyantakyi managed to secure only 35 votes with Mrs Abronye chalking six votes.



Read some of the reactions below



EK





Lmfao Nyantakyi lost?!



The delegates had a message for him and they said it at the polls pic.twitter.com/4HAyuwK8pH — Janesis (@enyonvm) April 13, 2024

What is Nyantakyi looking for in this life? — TheFundamentals (@KojoNketsia) April 13, 2024

Kwasi Nyantakyi got 35 votes upon the fake tears pic.twitter.com/iwmBVE2lEe — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) April 13, 2024

Dem say nyantakyi get 35 votes out of 1000 ???? — Ayeduase Pulisic (@quame_age) April 13, 2024

Abronye’s wife figa say her husband’s position in the NPP still gets some influence on Ejisu delegates. She get 6 votes pε ???????????? pic.twitter.com/YymEsojUZ0 — Zekay- Ⓐmasaman (@zekayvibes) April 13, 2024

Ecstatic about Abronye's "wife" losing the by-election. — SANTO ABORAH (@MKNABORAH) April 13, 2024

Abronye stood by his wife in the Ejisu elections even when winning was impossible. That's what a good husband does. I'm proud of him. — ???????????????? ????????????????????-????????????????????????????????????️ (@ksarfo_ababio) April 13, 2024

Ah this be why Abronye vex? ???????????? https://t.co/LczZG9qdvD — blonde (@_3nerst_) April 13, 2024

Mrs. Abronye 6 paa ???????? https://t.co/S7xr3Vacj9 — Nana Kwame Ackom™ (@TheRealAckom) April 13, 2024

Ejisu delegates mafia Abronye and his wife pic.twitter.com/i4wXSoTO9u — Oman Channel (@Omanghnews) April 13, 2024

I hear Abronye is blaming the EC, Claiming there were no fairness in the Ejisu Primaries



Ohk. 7th December — Kobby Mainoo ???????? (@GastyDeCruz) April 13, 2024